Capitol Views: House bogged down in budget debate

State representatives entered the afternoon still debating amendments and asking questions about Louisiana’s spending plan for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. In a surprise twist Appropriations Vice Chairman Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, has been managing House Bill 1 on the floor today.

The bill’s lead author, Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, instead took a flight to Washington, D.C., this morning to be with his friend and former boss U.S. Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot earlier in the day. Scalise remains in critical condition. (Lawmakers gathered for a prayer in the Capitol’s Memorial Hall before convening the budget hearing.)

Representatives were expected to be in a recess until around 3:30 p.m., at which time a final vote may be taken. Following a round of late-night negotiations with Gov. John Bel Edwards and Senate leaders, the House appears ready to pass a budget that appropriates the budget fully, rather than holding back money in case of a midyear shortfall.

That’s a position favored by the administration and Senate, and the enacting amendment was passed by the House with the slimmest of margins, 53-49. But the House seems to be coalescing around language that would direct the state to reserve some $60 million to address potential gaps in the next fiscal year.

