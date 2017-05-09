Capitol Views: House bill would ax corporate franchise tax

Legislation that would phase out the corporate franchise tax over the next 10 years was advanced today by the House Ways and Means Committee. It’s an aggressive proposal and a concept that’s favored by many seeking tax reform in Louisiana. But based on today’s testimony and interviews later in the day, the bill appears to be weighed down by a number of lingering questions that require rapid responses.

House Bill 80 by Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, would result in a loss of $4.6 million for the state next fiscal year, according to an analysis of the bill conducted by the Legislative Fiscal Office. As the franchise tax slips away, future years would host even larger losses, with a combined $430 million decrease in revenue forecasted between 2018 and 2022.

Finding a replacement for those exiting dollars was a front-and-center concern for some committee members. Hilferty recognized as much herself and agreed that the ultimate success of her legislation would be dependent upon lawmakers also creating new revenue—whether through taxes or other means. “This bill will have to move forward in tandem with other bills to offset this bill,” she said.

What that actually means is a work in progress. No tax bills introduced for the session have made it past a floor vote, and there’s no consensus on what might gain favor in the lower chamber.

Gov. John Bel Edwards generally likes the idea and included a 10-year phase-out of the franchise tax in his official legislative package. The instrument Edwards chose to support, however, was not Hilferty’s legislation. Edwards instead backed House Bill 433 by Rep. Rob Shadoin, R-Ruston, which hasn’t moved past the committee process yet. While Hilferty’s bill is slightly different from Shadoin’s version, the governor may see his way around to supporting it as long as other tax measures are connected to its fate. But Edwards has not yet taken an official position.

Another concern that surfaced during the committee meeting involved oversight. With such a sizable fiscal impact and the budget moving through the Senate, lawmakers on the Ways and Means Committee sent Hilferty’s bill to the floor with the recommendation that it be recommitted to the Appropriations Committee. That means the legislation will need another round of favorable committee action before the full House gets an opportunity to weigh in on the tax change.

In other committee action, members voted to sink the governor’s plan to lower individual income rates for 90% of taxpayers while shifting some of the resulting tax burden to business and industry. The four-bill package sponsored by Shadoin would have generated $21 million annually for the state.

—Jeremy Alford

