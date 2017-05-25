Capitol Views: High drama marks session’s last stretch

Frayed nerves, negotiating tactics, policy threats and political gamesmanship have all collided for the final two weeks of the regular session. Lawmakers have until June 8 to address a growing list of problems and each passing day shaves off a sliver of possibility that all will end well.

In just the past 24 hours the funding mechanism for construction projects statewide was blocked in the House, a group of criminal justice bills were delayed and legislative leaders have raised serious questions about the ability of the Legislature to pass a budget for next fiscal year. With such adversity clogging the legislative process, it surprised few Capitol insiders today when the governor, House speaker and Senate president all told The Associated Press that they anticipate the need for a special session—that would be the fourth such special session of this 17-month-old term.

At the heart of the heartburn is the House’s and Senate’s failure to reach a compromise on the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. At issue is how much money should be spent. House Republicans have sent the Senate a budget that only uses 97.8% of the revenue available for 2017-2018. But senators, along with the governor, want to use all of the dollars in the budget, or 100%.

That means the Capitol’s top movers are fighting over $206 million in a budget that weighs in at more than $29 billion. Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he would veto the House-passed budget if it stays in that posture.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House voted on Wednesday to reject the passage of a funding bill that’s needed to underwrite construction projects in every region of Louisiana. The bill is being held hostage by House Democrats—without coordination from the governor or Democrats in the Senate—in the hope that Republicans might agree to more tax increases and budget alterations.

Due to that maneuver, an unrelated set of bills that carry parts of the governor’s criminal justice reform package were put on hold today. House Republicans had threatened to kill the bills in response to Democratic representatives stalling the funding mechanism for construction projects on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the high drama, the entire Legislature will be observing Memorial Day on Monday and will not be working. Between now and then, the full House will adjourn later this afternoon and recess until Tuesday. The Capitol, however, won’t be completely empty over the next few days. The Senate Finance Committee, which currently has control of the main budget bill, has hearings scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

—Jeremy Alford

