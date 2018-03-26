Capitol Views: Health care spending, retirement reforms under review

The Louisiana Legislature started its third week of the regular session today by diving into a set of policy issues that take up quite a bit of room in the state budget—health care and retirement. With an expected budget shortfall for next fiscal year between $700 million and $1 billion—or significantly less, based on some Republican estimates—lawmakers are eager to find short-term and long-term savings.

As is usually the case, such conversations begin in the House Appropriations Committee, where members have been reviewing department and agency budgets. It’s a process that this afternoon led the committee to the Louisiana Department of Health, long a prized reduction target for Republican legislators and an agency that’s been long saved from doomsday cuts during this term’s sessions.

Times, however, may be changing. There are a number of Republicans, like GOP Delegation Chairman Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, who believe the budget shortfall could be as low as $500 million. But supporters of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who are largely supportive of increasing revenue via tax changes in a May special session, doubt that assessment. Undeterred, a segment of House Republicans are still moving forward with plans to rely more on cuts than revenue-enhancing bills.

Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, released a video recently that hinted at LDH being an important part of those plans.

“As you can imagine, the Louisiana Department of Health is cannibalizing other state departments and state agencies,” Henry said in the video. “We have to get a hold of this. I think coming up here and doing nothing as it relates to the budget, as the governor would like to do, again would be extremely wasteful, disrespectful to taxpayers dollars and a total waste of everyone’s time.”

The Appropriations Committee is shooting to complete its departmental reviews and public testimony by the third week of April, House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, said in the latest episode of Capitol Gains.

Trust, however, is hard to come by when the Legislature gathers. For instance, members of the Senate Finance Committee, the upper chamber’s budget-writing panel, still aren’t sure when or if the House will send them a budget. Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte, told members this morning budget hearings there will begin “maybe” next week—just in case. “Because we don’t want to get caught at the very end. Even if no budget ever comes over, we’ll have to get a head start,” LaFleur said. “We would do it no matter where (the budget) is on the other side.”

As for actual votes taken today, the Senate Retirement Committee advanced legislation 4-1 to establish a hybrid pension plan for rank-and-file state workers hired in 2020 and subsequent years. Senate Bill 14, by Senate Retirement Chairman Barrow Peacock, R-Shreveport, would implement a 401(k)-like component only for the Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System. Under current law LASERS members participate in a traditional defined benefit pension plan.

The system’s retirement debt, known as unfunded accrued liability, could potentially shrink under Peacock’s legislation, according to a fiscal analysis prepared by the Actuarial Services Department of the Legislative Auditor. The analysis, based on how the legislation was originally filed, offered the following summary: “The unfunded accrued liability with the proposed program decreases more rapidly than with a continuation of the current program … in 2032, the UAL is expected to (be) $100 million less than it would be under a continuation of the current plan.”

Peacock’s SB 14 now heads to the Senate Finance Committee for further consideration.

