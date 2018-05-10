Capitol Views: Frantic pace overtaking Louisiana Legislature

With lawmakers expected to adjourn the regular session over the next seven to 10 days, ahead of the scheduled June 4 end date, the voting and debating taking place inside the Capitol have reached a frenetic pace.

The House worked on legislation well into Wednesday evening before breaking and then reconvening this morning, less than 12 hours later. The Senate restarted debate as well and has recessed until 4:30 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, meanwhile, has been fielding interviews with national media outlets like CBS Evening News and Good Morning America about his administration’s decision notify 37,000 elderly and disabled people about the state’s budget uncertainty. Some of the warnings included language regarding potential nursing home evictions, which members of the House and Senate Republican delegations have labeled as scare tactics and premature in separate press conferences.

Legislative leaders and the governor intend to end the regular session early in order to kick off another special session to address next fiscal year’s $648 million budget shortfall. With the goal of wrapping up by June 4, Edwards said he hoped lawmakers would be willing to approve tax increases after 29 months of rejecting such proposals.

So how does the governor suggest lawmakers reach $648 million in permanent revenue? Edwards said recently that a “reasonable compromise” would include renewing half of the most recently created penny in the state sales tax structure, which expires at the end of June, and removing the exemptions and exclusions from the other four pre-existing pennies. The governor would likewise like to see the Legislature remove the expiration dates from the temporary reductions made recently to tax rebates and credits. “If you do those three things I mentioned, you get very close to $648 million,” Edwards said.

But before lawmakers can get into that special session to discuss revenue options, they must first complete their ongoing regular session. As was the case on day one of the regular session—March 12—the budget looms over everything. While senators were displeased with the cuts-heavy budget advanced to them by the House, the Finance Committee appears poised to send its own version of the budget to the full Senate by the close of business Friday. Lawmakers could always craft next fiscal year’s budget during the anticipated special session, yet many prefer to get the job done now. But it’s unclear what kind of compromise will be acceptable to the House, Senate and administration—three entities that are becoming increasingly independent of each other.

In the meantime, lawmakers have plenty more bills to tend to during the regular session. Last night’s marathon floor hearing in the House saw a proposal for another constitutional convention defeated and a bill to ban bestiality approved, along with proposals to expand Louisiana’s medical marijuana program and to require public schools to display “In God We Trust” inside classrooms.

As for today’s action—so far—representatives turned back bills to remove age restrictions on sitting judges, to create new types of payday loans and to mandate school recess times. Representatives likewise voted in favor of legislation to restore voting rights for ex-felons and to direct survivors benefits to families of certain federal officers.

