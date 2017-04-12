Capitol Views: Edwards’ centerpiece tax proposal still in the works

As the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee entered its second day of hearings this morning, members were still waiting on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ key legislation, which is meant to anchor his plan for the ongoing fiscal session.

“We don’t even have one of the big bills,” Chairman Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, remarked during today’s meeting.

What’s missing is the governor’s finalized proposal for a commercial activity tax on gross receipts for companies that have $1.5 million or more in receipts. The CAT proposal would also pull in companies below that threshold with a fee somewhere between $250 to $750, depending on the amount of receipts.

That’s the framework Edwards and his allies have been selling over the past month, but it’s unknown what exactly will make it in the governor’s final proposal.

The clock is certainly ticking. The deadline to introduce additional bills is Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. There is a skeleton measure in House Bill 563 by Rep. Sam Jones, D-Franklin, that could be used in a pinch, but as of this morning administration officials were still working with a number of different potential authors.

When he opened the regular session on Monday with his State of the State address, Edwards called the CAT proposal “the most significant part” of his plan and an avenue to fixing the corporate tax structure. But even before that speech, business groups inside and outside Louisiana were lining up in opposition, and lawmakers haven’t exactly warmed to the concept either.

While the vast majority of Republicans in the Legislature will be difficult to get onboard, a number of Democrats—from the governor’s own party—started to express serious doubts or back away from the CAT proposal earlier this week. Administration officials have been meeting with Democratic lawmakers since and have asked for a bit of patience as the final product comes together.

—Jeremy Alford

