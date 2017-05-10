Capitol Views: Committee rejects TOPS restructuring plan

Giving low-income students and high-achievers preference for the TOPS college scholarship program was a reform that reached too far for the House Education Committee, which voted 6-7 today to reject the concept.

House Bill 390 by Rep. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans, had the support of Democrats For Education Reform, and several students testified in favor of the restructuring. It represented yet another attempt to rework a program that will eventually require some changes but is also popular with voters.

Speaker Pro Tem Walt Leger III, D-New Orleans, urged his colleagues not to abandon the conversation, and he voiced concern that the committee would be the only group of lawmakers allowed to hear the bill. “It would be a shame for us not to continue this debate with the rest of the body,” Leger said.

James Callier of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation, named in honor of TOPS’ founder, argued that the scholarship program has always been merit-based, not need-based. Any transition away from that model would alter benchmarks that high school students have been working to reach—for years in some cases. “That’s intellectually dishonesty,” said Callier.

Rep. Polly Thomas, R-Metairie, echoed that sentiment. “Our promise should stand,” she said.

Eva Kemp, state director for Democrats for Education Reform, said it was “disheartening” that legislators seemed to voting with their districts in mind, even though the program has a statewide impact.

“This bill presented an equitable shortfall plan that would have expanded access to full awards for a large number of working class families,” she said. “We’ll be back next year.”

In other committee action, the annual financing plan for local schools was rejected, which means the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will have to rewrite its formula. House Concurrent Resolution 7 by House Education Chair Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette, contains the $3.7 billion spending plan for the 2017-2018 school year.

BESE will meet on Thursday to consider changes. Lawmakers, in particular, want to see language that addresses flooding-related and student enrollment issues.

—Jeremy Alford

Jeremy Alford