Capitol Views: Committee nearing vote on budget bill

The House Appropriations Committee is nearing a vote on the state’s annual spending plan this afternoon. Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, sold the plan to members as a “50/50 split” between what the lower chamber wanted during the regular session and what the Senate preferred.

Negotiations over House Bill 1 broke down during the regular session’s final moments and paved the way for the current special session. When the budget last passed the House, representatives wanted to reserve $206 million in case there’s a midyear shortfall, while the Senate wanted to spend all anticipated revenue. As the regular session wound down, the two sides began reaching for a middle ground but ran out of time.

As the bill was slated to pass the Appropriations Committee this afternoon, 98.94% of the total available funding for fiscal year 2017-2018 was being applied the budget. That equates to roughly $100 million being held back just in case all of the forecasted revenue doesn’t show up in the coming months. Remaining to be seen is whether the Senate and Gov. John Bel Edwards will go with the compromise or offer a counter.

The session is scheduled to adjourn Monday, so lawmakers are on a compressed timeline. Earlier in the day, the debate over the budget centered on funding for higher education. Should colleges and universities be cut again in the budget, education officials told the committee that student fees may have to be increased in certain places.

—Jeremy Alford

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative regular session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.