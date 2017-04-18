Capitol Views: Cleanup needed on sales tax law

State lawmakers on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee continued with their hearings today and focused in on the session’s key sales tax proposals. As was the case last week, committee members are not yet taking official votes, but rather setting the scene for those critical decisions in the near future.

While the big push this session is to create revenue, with an immediate $440 million deficit plaguing the next fiscal year, there was a lot of attention given today to fixing perceived problems with the sales tax system that would actually mean less money for the state in the future.

Most of the proposed changes are needed, according to the bills’ authors, due to unintended consequences from sales tax changes that were adopted by the Louisiana Legislature last year.

For example, Rep. Andy Anders, D-Vidalia, has House Bill 47 to once again exempt certain polyroll tubing from the sales taxes applied to farm equipment, which was removed from that category in 2016. House Bill 221 by Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, does the same for pollution control machinery and equipment.

Then there’s House Bill 240 by Rep. Chris Broadwater, R-Hammond, for certain lease and rental properties and House Bill 396 by Rep. Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles, for the sale of gold, silver and platinum bullion and coins.

That most all of these proposals take money away from the state’s bottom line isn’t exactly a selling point for some lawmakers. Rep. Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans, who does not sit on Ways and Means, said he’s interested to see which bills actually make it to the House floor for a vote.

“I have concerns about losing this money when we’re looking at this budget hole, and then there’s another $1.3 billion in temporary taxes expiring next year,” Harris said. “We’re going to have to take a close look at all of these bills.”

—Jeremy Alford

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative regular session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.