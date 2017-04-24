Capitol Views: CAT hearing turns into messaging exercise

With little chance of surviving a House committee debate that commenced this morning and stretched into the afternoon, the governor’s proposed commercial activity tax yielded more rhetoric than compromise during its first legislative hearing. Equally anticipated and dreaded, the meeting represents a significant mile-marker in the regular session that lawmakers convened two weeks ago.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has staked a bit of political capital on the proposal, which creates a new tax on business sales, or gross receipts. Champions for the plan are in the minority, and the potential for such a tax sent think tanks, corporate surrogates and policymakers flying into Louisiana for the opportunity to lobby and opine against the legislation.

“I’ve never seen so many Armani suits,” Rep. Sam Jones, D-Franklin, remarked after reaching the witness table to present his House Bill 628.

The dominant political themes were easily recognizable from that point forward, with Republicans accusing the Edwards administration of unfairly attacking business and industry and the legislation’s architects accusing corporations of not paying their fair share in taxes.

Jones attempted to sell the CAT as a boost to working families. At one point he attempted to link his legislation to a larger package supported by the governor that would, among other things, lower individual income taxes for most filers. “These folks have no lobbyists except you and me,” Jones told the committee.

Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, said the administration was living in “fantasyland” and urged Jones to focus his comments only on the CAT. “Isn’t it a fact that all business taxes are ultimately paid by consumers?” Seabaugh asked, suggesting any new tax liability would simply be passed on.

The idea that this new tax would be paid by companies for the “privilege of doing business in Louisiana,” as Revenue Secretary Kim Robinson put it, likewise irked Ways and Means Committee Vice Chairman Jim Morris, R-Oil City. “I’ve never heard of that concept in my life,” said Morris.

Jones, repeating talking points that have been used by the administration to deal with critics, offered the same mantra to the committee members who voiced opposition. “Where’s your plan?” Jones would ask. “Do you have a plan?”

The CAT would generate roughly $416 million annually and help fill a budget gap created by a temporary sales tax increase that expires next year. Jones, however, did float a handful of amendments for his bill that would alter that estimate. Detailed figures were not made available during the hearing.

Those changes, if ultimately adopted, will water down the governor’s key objective this session. But the goal appears to be to garner more support for a proposal than has been more controversial than anything else at the Capitol.

The Ways and Means Committee is expected to consider the amendments on Tuesday, when the bill is slated for more discussion, and it could potentially take a final vote as well.

—Jeremy Alford

