Capitol Views: Campaign coming for Louisiana occupational licensing reforms

The Louisiana chapter of Americans For Prosperity is advocating for occupational licensing reforms during the regular session and it’s preparing to launch a “five-figure” media campaign that will include direct mail, digital outreach and grassroots efforts.

The conservative-leaning AFP also has an ally on this issue: Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. The governor has included two key bills on the topic in his 2018 legislative agenda.

AFP will be underwriting a mailer next week in the districts of members on the House Agriculture Committee, which is slated to hear House Bill 561 by freshman Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro, soon. The bill would repeal the licensing of retail and wholesale florists. Louisiana is the only state in the nation to do so, and Edwards has questioned the need for the process.

Another AFP mailer will be sent next week to Senate districts to drum up support for Emerson’s House Bill 562, which would establish the Occupational Licensing Review Act. That legislation has been assigned to the House Commerce Committee.

“Louisiana is currently one of the most onerous and broadly licensed states, ranked eighth by the Institute for Justice,” says AFP state director John Kay, adding that HB 562 “would give Louisiana a process to ensure that licenses don’t continue for decades unquestioned. If an occupation requires regulation, workers and consumers deserve the least restrictive regulation to protect consumers from harms that threaten public health and safety.”

