Capitol Views: As bills get moving, Louisiana lawmakers uncertain about adjournment

Members of House committees convened this morning to advance a handful of gun and education bills to floor hearings, and senators followed suit this afternoon on other policy topics, but none of those legislative participants did so knowing exactly how much time is remaining in the regular session.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has been pushing to begin this year’s second special session on Monday, May 14, which would mean lawmakers would have to adjourn their regular session prematurely. Edwards had wanted the special session to conclude on June 4, the regular session’s end date, so taxpayers won’t have to underwrite the costs of an additional session.

“It’s not my deadline,” said House Appropriations Vice Chairman Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, adding he does not think all of the regular session’s bills can be given the proper attention by May 14. While many Republicans have accepted their shared fate of a sixth special session for this term, they remain scattered on when it will begin. “I don’t think we have a plan yet,” Foil added.

House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, said the regular session’s adjournment and the convening of the next special session will likely take place some time between Friday, May 18, and Monday, May 21. Senate leaders, meanwhile, contend that the upper chamber can be finished with its workload by May 14. “We’re ready to finish,” said Senate Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte.

The House, for its part, is moving its schedules along. Here’s a snapshot of today’s legislative action from lower chamber committees:

The House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice advanced House Bill 602 by Rep. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, to allow conceal carry permit holders to bring guns on school campuses, from K-12 to universities.

The committee likewise approved House Bill 402 by Sen. Neil Riser, R-Columbia, to allow volunteer and paid security guards to serve churches or houses of worship. It also provides guidelines for bringing handguns into such premises.

The House Education Committee gave a thumbs up to Senate Bill 394 by Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, to create a new TOPS award for students who get an associate’s degree at a community college, then enroll at a four-year institution.

The committee also delayed a vote on legislation by Rep. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans, to overhaul the TOPS scholarship program. House Bill 399 had a wide reach as introduced, but was being put through an extensive amendment process today before lawmakers paused the issue.

Straying slightly off theme, the committee gave more yeas than nays to Senate Bill 254 by Sen. Conrad Appel, R-Metairie, to permit the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to establish guidelines for issuing credentials to dyslexia practitioners and therapists. The bill passed with supportive testimony by Dr. Laura Cassidy, the wife of Senator Bill Cassidy.

The House Health and Welfare Committee endorsed Senate Bill 129 by Sen. Ryan Gatti, R-Bossier City, to extend the benefits and services available to foster care parents and children to age 21, up from 18, or after the foster child graduates high school, whichever comes first.

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.