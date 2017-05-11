Capitol Views: Baton Rouge occupancy tax moves to full Senate

Legislation that would pave the way for a possible vote on an increased hotel-motel occupancy tax for parts of Baton Rouge was advanced today by a Senate committee. According to Paul Arrigo, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge, the proposed tax could generate as much as $2 million annually and would represent a 2% increase.

Visit Baton Rouge, the city’s official tourism arm, would have the authority to levy the tax. It would likewise receive half of the resulting proceeds, based on Senate Bill 83 by Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge. The Raising Cane’s River Center would get the remaining 50%— if the Legislature and then voters see their way around to supporting the concept.

“This is a tax that would be assessed on those individuals visiting the city, and it’s needed in part to address maintenance at the River Center,” said Barrow.

Arrigo added that the money would help Baton Rouge become more competitive in attracting major sporting events. The bill, which was passed without opposition and now heads to the full Senate, received endorsements from the Baton Rouge Lodging Association and the Louisiana Lodging Association.

A similar tax initiative was defeated by voters in East Baton Rouge Parish last year. This latest attempt, however, carves out a different electorate by excluding voters in Baker, Central, Zachary and the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District. The proposed tax increase in Barrow’s legislation would not be levied in the hotels and motels located in these areas.

“We’re going to do our best to explain to people what this tax is actually for and who would have to pay it,” said Arrigo when asked how voters might react when faced with a proposition that found opposition less than a year ago.

There is not yet a timeline for when the initiative would be included on ballot, supporters say.

—Jeremy Alford

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative regular session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.