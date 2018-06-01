Capitol Views: Anticipation, political stakes build as session winds down

Inside the nation’s tallest state Capitol today, those with legislative mojo were mostly holed up in closed-door meetings retreading the Legislature’s five previous special sessions.

From policies failed and passed to differing philosophies that can karate-chop the House and Senate into factions, much of what’s considered viable at this hour has already been poked, kicked and audited several times over.

But lawmakers and the Edwards administration are trying one more time—in this rapidly-evaporating sixth special session—to right a $648 million shortfall that’s eating away at next fiscal year’s budget. The session’s deadline is Monday evening, and the 2018-19 budget must be in place by July 1, the opening day of the new fiscal year. As long as the deadline is met without surprises and severe cuts, there shouldn’t be a problem with the budget, which is easier typed than done.



The special session’s approaching expiration date marks the potential finish line for a contentious state sales tax issue and a budget plan that is slowly, presumably, still coming together. Short of an earnest compromise on these matters and the related bills, lawmakers will be staring down a seventh special session since January 2016.



While the mood over the past two and a half years has at times been toxic, legislators appear to be in good spirits heading into the weekend, ever hopeful that this session could be the one that brings respite after a record number of days in the Capitol. Not every corner of state government is going to walk away pleased if all of the required policy pieces are enacted, which some believe is the definition of a compromise.



Core ideologies, as opposed to the money game or political considerations, have been increasingly driving the Capitol’s narratives and dialogues.

For example, Republicans are frequently criticized for fighting over small funding gaps and minuscule pots of money during negotiations. But they contend it’s about the principle, or rather the desire for a smaller government.

“No matter the size of the spending reduction or savings or what have you, we’re going to be looking for ways to shrink government,” said Rep. Lance Harris of Alexandria, the chairman of the House Republican Delegation. “Even if it’s a little bit. It’s the principle.”



Gov. John Bel Edwards and many Democrats, meanwhile, are more comfortable with an expanded view of the role government can play. They’re eager to make investments in health care and higher education, while maintaining existing services, and aren’t afraid of revenue-raising proposals.

Another split in the Legislature pits lawmakers who want permanent tax and budget solutions against those pursuing temporary fixes. That’s the case of House conservatives, who floated a short-term increase in the July 1 state sales tax rate. Many senators and Democrats prefer law changes that don’t sunset.



All of these philosophies and stances are shaping the special session’s final days, which include important Senate floor votes Sunday on the budget and sales tax bills. If nothing else, the timeline suggests talks could stretch well into Monday evening, maybe even right up against the deadline.

But there’s plenty to keep legislators busy in the meantime. Both chambers prepared floor agendas today that collectively hosted about 30 bills. The Senate’s budget and tax committees did the same by carving out time for a pair of House bills poised for passage and for a presentation on next fiscal year’s budget.