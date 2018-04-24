Capitol Views: Should agency heads have side gigs?

The House Appropriations Committee approved a bill without objection today that would prevent a department or agency head from performing and being paid for services or work outside of their normal government roles—especially if their office oversees or regulates those specific professions.

House Bill 849 by House Republican Delegation Chair Lance Harris of Alexandria would ensure that these bureaucratic heads “are there full-time and don’t have any economic benefit” outside their job serving the state. Harris added that the bill stipulates these officials “don’t work for anybody or anything that is under the purview of their division.”

Citing hypotheticals and examples to better explain his bill during the committee hearing, Harris said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development secretary, for instance, could not simultaneously be a construction engineer working for profit while managing the department. Alluding to Louisiana’s ongoing budget dilemma, he also suggested that it was time to “tighten up” executive appointments in an effort to prevent “conflicts of interest.”

The proposal likewise prohibits agency heads from volunteering with charities their offices oversee or compensate as vendors. These officials, however, could still volunteer for outfits unrelated to their agency. A committee member today, working up another hypothetical situation, noted that the Department of Revenue head—again, for example—could work as a house painter on the weekends under the bill as long as the job doesn’t have ties to the department. Should an agency head violate the bill’s provision, they could be fired, suspended, demoted, lose part of their salary or fined up to $10,000.

Asked if he knew of anyone in state government with a conflicting side gig, Harris replied that he did not. The bill now heads to the full House for further debate.

