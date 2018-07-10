Capital Region third-graders behind state on LEAP scores, with some exceptions
Though more Louisiana students are scoring at least “mastery” on Louisiana Educational Assessment Program tests, Baton Rouge area third-graders, for the most part, scored lower than their statewide counterparts.
Notable exceptions, according to a Louisiana Department of Education press release, include Ascension, Livingston and West Feliciana parishes, where students fared better in English, mathematics and social studies than most Louisiana third-graders.
The tests, which start in third grade and continue through grade 12, score students on five levels: unsatisfactory, approaching basic, basic, mastery or advanced. Students scoring mastery and above are considered most ready for the next grade level.
After averaging the test results of third-graders in the nine-parish region, Daily Report found 42% of Capital Region third-graders scored mastery or advanced in English, compared to a statewide average of 46%.
An average of 36% of third graders scored at least mastery in math, versus 42% of Louisiana third-graders, while 21% scored mastery or above in social studies compared to 24% statewide.
Here’s how third-graders in the Capital Region fared, according to data obtained from the Louisiana Department of Education, broken out by parish.
Percentage of third-graders who scored mastery or above
|English
(State avg: 46%)
|Math
(State avg: 42%)
|Social studies
(State avg: 24%)
|Ascension
|55
|54
|36
|East Baton Rouge
|39
|33
|20
|East Feliciana
|36
|20
|16
|Iberville
|36
|42
|15
|Livingston
|56
|51
|27
|Pointe Coupee
|31
|29
|14
|St. Helena
|12
|4
|3
|West Baton Rouge
|54
|34
|20
|West Feliciana
|58
|54
|35
And here are the schools where third-graders scored the highest (St. Helena and West Feliciana Parishes each only have one elementary school):
- Ascension: St. Amant
- East Baton Rouge: Westdale Heights Academic Magnet School
- East Feliciana: Slaughter Elementary School
- Iberville: East Iberville Elementary/High School
- Livingston: Eastside Elementary School
- Pointe Coupee: Valverda Elementary School
- West Baton Rouge: Lukeville Upper Elementary
Check out the full Spring 2018 results here, broken out by grade and parish.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!