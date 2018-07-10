Capital Region third-graders behind state on LEAP scores, with some exceptions

Though more Louisiana students are scoring at least “mastery” on Louisiana Educational Assessment Program tests, Baton Rouge area third-graders, for the most part, scored lower than their statewide counterparts.

Notable exceptions, according to a Louisiana Department of Education press release, include Ascension, Livingston and West Feliciana parishes, where students fared better in English, mathematics and social studies than most Louisiana third-graders.

The tests, which start in third grade and continue through grade 12, score students on five levels: unsatisfactory, approaching basic, basic, mastery or advanced. Students scoring mastery and above are considered most ready for the next grade level.

After averaging the test results of third-graders in the nine-parish region, Daily Report found 42% of Capital Region third-graders scored mastery or advanced in English, compared to a statewide average of 46%.

An average of 36% of third graders scored at least mastery in math, versus 42% of Louisiana third-graders, while 21% scored mastery or above in social studies compared to 24% statewide.

Here’s how third-graders in the Capital Region fared, according to data obtained from the Louisiana Department of Education, broken out by parish.

Percentage of third-graders who scored mastery or above

English (State avg: 46%) Math (State avg: 42%) Social studies (State avg: 24%) Ascension 55 54 36 East Baton Rouge 39 33 20 East Feliciana 36 20 16 Iberville 36 42 15 Livingston 56 51 27 Pointe Coupee 31 29 14 St. Helena 12 4 3 West Baton Rouge 54 34 20 West Feliciana 58 54 35

And here are the schools where third-graders scored the highest (St. Helena and West Feliciana Parishes each only have one elementary school):

Ascension: St. Amant

East Baton Rouge: Westdale Heights Academic Magnet School

East Feliciana: Slaughter Elementary School

Iberville: East Iberville Elementary/High School

Livingston: Eastside Elementary School

Pointe Coupee: Valverda Elementary School

West Baton Rouge: Lukeville Upper Elementary

Check out the full Spring 2018 results here, broken out by grade and parish.