Capital Region suburbs post strong 6-year housing gains

Parts of Georgia and Texas are among the areas experiencing the largest surges in housing supply in recent years, while East Baton Rouge Parish has posted modest but consistent gains.

Governing reports the top 20 counties for increased housing supply saw spikes of 3% to 12.5% from 2015 to 2016. That’s according to new Census data detailing not only population levels but housing inventory as recent as last July.

Most of the areas with the largest increases in housing supply are in the South and Western U.S. McKenzie County, North Dakota, saw the sharpest increase of any county in the country, according to Governing, with a nearly 13% increase in housing units from 2015 to 2016. Counties in Florida, Georgia, Utah and Texas are among the areas showing strong growth.

For the Capital Region of Louisiana, EBR Parish posted a less than 1% gain from 2015 to 2016, but housing numbers grew by 3.3% from 2010 to 2016. As of last summer, the parish had 193,679 housing units.

The Census Bureau uses construction permits and estimates of lot units to calculate its numbers, according to Governing.

Ascension Parish housing supply has grown more rapidly than EBR, with inventory up 12% since 2010 and nearly 2% from 2015 to 2016. Livingston Parish housing supply grew by 9.5% over the six year period, while West Baton Rouge Parish posted a 12.6% gain.

Check out the story to search individual counties.