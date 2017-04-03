Capital Region gun sellers weather changing political climate

For the better part of the past decade, gun sellers across the country and in the Capital Region have benefitted from sporadic windfalls in business as worried customers bought up firearms in anticipation of a crackdown on guns that never happened under former President Barack Obama.

With Republican President Donald Trump in office for little more than two months, a noticeable shift has already occurred and local gun sellers are trying to figure out what comes next.

“Sales have slowed down in the sense that there’s not a panic, there’s not a rush on them,” says Bowie Outfitters Store Manager Lea Benoit. “Everything’s gonna go back to normal, but normal was 2006, so we don’t know what normal is.”

Scott Roe, owner of Spillway Sportsman in Port Allen, says the Obama years brought him a roughly 15% increase in overall sales, amounting to an extra $1 million per year. But sales on tactical weapons are down about 30% since Obama left office, he says, and tactical ammunition sales are off by 40%.

“It was pretty much every time Obama opened his mouth, gun sales went up,” Roe says. “He was my number one salesman.”

Now, Roe’s shop is returning to sales figures not seen since the George W. Bush administration. On the bright side, he says, the influx of new gun buyers during the Obama years has led to repeat customers who still come to his store for clothing or sporting gear.

“We’ve budgeted a reduction in sales due to ammunition and firearm sales,” Roe says. “But the other facets of our company have increased, so we’re not expecting a huge drop off due to the lost gun sales.”

Some other local gun sellers say their business has not fallen dramatically, although they are not experiencing the sales surges they saw following the two elections of Obama.

“They’re not afraid of losing their guns anymore,” says Kris Ford, owner of Ford’s Firearms.

Benoit says Bowie Outfitters saw an influx of first-time gun buyers following the police shootings of last summer, adding sales also rose ahead of the November presidential election. But now, Benoit says, there has been a notable shift in the purchasing trends of his customers. Far fewer people have been buying “price-point,” or cheap, AR-15 rifles—a product that flew off the shelves during times of “panic,” he says.

Tax returns have buoyed sales this spring, and so far the store is selling about the same amount of firearms that they were last year at this time, Benoit says. But for the rest of the year, he expects gun sales to serve as a new benchmark for years to come.

Nationally, there appears to be a marked downward shift in gun demand. FBI statistics show background checks for firearms were down 16% in December compared to the year before. January was down 19% and February was down 14.6% compared to the same time last year.

Laurie Lipsey Aronson, President & CEO firearm wholesaler Lipsey’s, says it’s easier for distributors to weather changing political tides. After Trump was elected, Aronson says she started being proactive, boosting marketing efforts and getting ahead of the expected downturn.

Aronson has noticed the inventory that gun retailers stocked up on before the election are not flying off the shelves at the same pace she expects it would have if Democrat Hillary Clinton had been elected. She expects the sales of tactical rifles like AR-15s to continue to slow, but concealed carry handguns should continue to sell.

