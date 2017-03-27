Capital One exec Robert Stuart retires after 37-year banking career

Robert M. Stuart Jr., head of Capital One’s middle market commercial banking division, is retiring on April 1 after 37 years in the banking sector.

Bob McCarrick, head of commercial and industrial banking for Capital One, and Steve Hemperley, a longtime Capital One commercial banking and New Orleans executive, will split Stuart’s duties. McCarrick will take over the majority of Stuart’s responsibilities while Hemperley will assume the role of middle market regional sales, a news release says.

Stuart is a Baton Rouge native who has led Capital One’s middle market commercial banking since 2011. He joined Hibernia Bank in 1986, having served as commercial lending department manager for Fidelity National Bank, which merged with Hibernia Corp. Stuart served as chief credit officer at Hibernia before Capital One acquired the bank in 2005.

According to a news release, Stuart helped managed the transition for his retirement.

“It has been an honor to lead an exceptional team of commercial banking professionals across Capital One’s footprint,” Stuart says in a statement. “We’ve made great progress in establishing Capital One as a trusted and solutions-driven partner for commercial banking clients, and I am confident that Bob and Steve will do an excellent job of continuing to grow the business and provide our customers with the highest levels of service.”

In a statement, McCarrick says Stuart has successfully directed Capital One’s middle market banking team.

“Our leadership in Louisiana remains strong as Rob retires, with Steve leading our national sales efforts from New Orleans and Chris Haskew continuing to serve as regional middle market manager for Louisiana and state market president out of Baton Rouge,” McCarrick says.

The bank notes that Stuart’s influence spans well beyond Capital One. He serves as board chairman of the LSU Foundation and on the boards of Blueprint Louisiana, Council for a Better Louisiana and the Shaw Center for the Arts.

He also is a member of LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business Dean’s Advisory Council, a member of the Ourso College’s Hall of Distinction, and is a past chair of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

“Rob has had a tremendous, positive impact on the banking industry, colleagues he has led and worked with, local communities, and the people and businesses of Louisiana,” Hemperley says in a statement. “Thanks to his leadership, Capital One is well-positioned to continue providing commercial clients with innovative products and best-of-class service, and our commitment to making a positive difference in the communities of Louisiana and beyond remains strong.”