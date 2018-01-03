Capital One customers surprised by duplicate debit card transactions

Capital One customers around the country got an unpleasant surprise today when multiple charges for the same debit card transactions appeared on their accounts, The Washington Post reports.

Capital One acknowledged the problem on Twitter, saying the bank was aware of the problem and working on it.

“All hands are on deck working on a fix,” read the company’s tweet, which added “customers won’t be responsible for any fees due to this issue.”

It was not immediately clear how the errors occurred or how many customers were affected. Inquiries to Capital One by The Washington Post were not immediately returned. Aggravated customers aired their grievances on social media.

