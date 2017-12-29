Why you can’t prepay your 2018 property taxes in East Baton Rouge Parish

As people across the U.S. scramble to prepay their 2018 property tax bills in order to take advantage of the state and local tax deduction that is capped next year under the GOP tax overhaul, city-parish officials are not allowing local taxpayers to pay their 2018 property taxes early.

That’s probably a good thing, considering the IRS said this week that filers can only take the deduction for prepaid property taxes if their property was assessed before they paid. Since tax assessor Brian Wilson says he hasn’t completed the 2018 assessments, anyone who prepaid their taxes in East Baton Rouge Parish would simply be paying in advance for no benefit.

“I can’t do a 2018 roll yet because we’re still working on that,” Wilson says. “I don’t know what the millage rates would be. There’s no way for me to produce a pretax roll.”

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office made the decision not to allow prepayments, he adds.

The sheriff’s office, meanwhile, says it cannot accept prepayment for 2018 property taxes because it hasn’t received the new assessment values from Wilson’s office. “Many of the properties need to be reassessed, and we have not been provided those reassessments,” says EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.

Bill Potter, director at Postlethwaite & Netterville, says his firm sent a flyer out generally recommending people pay their 2017 income and property taxes before the year’s out. But paying 2018 property taxes would not provide any benefit.

“You cannot deduct prepaid property taxes unless they are assessed,” he says in an email.

The deduction on state and local taxes is most prevalent in higher-tax states like California, New York and New Jersey, and is taken mostly by wealthier people who itemize their deductions. Six states—New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas and Pennsylvania—claim more than half of the total amount of SALT deductions nationwide, according to the Tax Foundation.

Louisiana, on the other hand, is not a large purveyor of the benefit. The state only accounts for 0.6% of the total worth of the deduction in the U.S., and less than a quarter of those who itemize their deductions here take advantage of it.

Reports of homeowners rushing to prepay their property taxes before the New Year have exploded in recent days. But the IRS guidance this week served as a warning that it may not pay off.

—Sam Karlin