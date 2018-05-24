Cane Land Distilling products to be sold in Colorado, Wyoming

Cane Land Distilling made a deal with Republic National Distributing Company to begin distributing its spirits in the Rocky Mountain region, says Walter Tharp, the company’s president and founder.

The initial three-year contract will limit distribution to Colorado and Wyoming, though Tharps says additional states carrying the Baton Rouge-based products may be announced soon.

“Colorado has over 80 distilleries and a very knowledgeable consumer base, so I am really looking forward to introducing them to premium Louisiana spirits,” Tharp says.

The distillery currently offers four lines of rum, a vodka and a whiskey, most of which are made with Louisiana sugar grown on Alma Plantation and Sugar Mill.

Cane Land opened a year ago, and began offering rum-themed food products in April. Prior to opening, the distillery had been in the works for four years, moving sites from what is now the Water Campus to its current downtown home on St. Philip Street.