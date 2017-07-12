More candidates jump into Louisiana state treasurer’s race

The first day of qualifying for the October elections is nearly over. And since the publication of Daily Report AM, the field of candidates that have signed up for the state’s treasurer race has grown by two.

Democrat Derrick Edwards of Harvey and Libertarian Joseph Little of Ponchatoula have joined the race, which also includes Republicans Angele Davis, John Schroder, and Neil Riser.

The Associated Press reports that Davis is a former state budget administrator from Baton Rouge Republican. Edwards is an attorney from the New Orleans area, Riser is a Republican state senator from Caldwell Parish, and Schroder is a Republican and former state representative from St. Tammany Parish.

The state treasurer is Louisiana’s money manager and chief investment officer, who has oversight of state borrowing and state savings accounts. The job is open because Republican John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate. The GOP candidates jumped into the race early, signing up to run this morning. Today’s qualifying ends at 4:30.

A fourth GOP contender, state Rep. Julie Stokes, had planned to run, but she dropped out of the race last week after receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer.

The three-day sign-up period continues through Friday.

