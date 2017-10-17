Camp Bow Wow to open in Prairieville next spring

A long-planned Camp Bow Wow in Prairieville, the second Capital Region location for the franchise, is scheduled to open next spring.

The Colorado-based chain operates more than 140 “doggy day camps” throughout the U.S., and the Prairieville location will be the third Camp Bow Wow in Louisiana, along with one in Lafayette and the Baton Rouge camp on Pecue Lane.

Drew Detlefs, the franchisee who opened the Baton Rouge operation in 2013, says he hopes, weather permitting, to open the Prairieville location in March. He broke ground three weeks ago on the 12,000-square-foot building, which is on Old Jefferson Highway, near La. 42, behind Popeye’s.

“There are just so many dogs here in this town,” he says. “There’s just such a big need for it.”

Detlefs acquired the property nearly two years ago but ran into delays with permitting, as Ascension Parish officials didn’t know how to classify his business. He is also looking for a site for a third location. He has been exploring areas around LSU and in Mid City, but doesn’t have a timeline for when he will move forward with another location.

Camp Bow Wow is part of a growing, multibillion-dollar pet business in the U.S., and one that has proliferated in the Capital Region with companies like Camp Bow Wow, Marsh Dog and Petz Plaza. While Detlefs expects the new location will siphon 15% of business from his Baton Rouge location, he says it will help reduce waitlists and is more accessible for his Ascension Parish customers.

The concept offers dog daycare, boarding, grooming and training, and live web cams where dog parents can watch their pets online.

The new location will be slightly smaller than the Baton Rouge location and will have a 200-dog capacity. Rates are $17 for a half day of daycare and $27 for a full day. The company also offers package deals.

—Sam Karlin