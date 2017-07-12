Buying a home in Baton Rouge: It’s not easy

Low inventory continues to impact Baton Rouge area home sales, which rose just .9% in May, the latest report from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors says.

Though buyers only closed on the sales of 1,053 homes during the month, demand remained high, the GBRAR’s report says.

Pending sales were up 15.2% to 1,154. But buyers likely felt pressured by low inventory as days on market dropped 20.3% to 55 days, the report notes.

The region’s housing stock continued to decline as well, sliding 13.4% to 3,125 units when compared to the same month last year. Months supply of inventory tumbled 21.4% year over year to just 3.3 months though new listings were up 11.4% to 1,476.

“As has been the case for month after month—and now year after year—low inventory is the primary culprit for any sales malaise rather than lack of offers. The August 2016 flood certainly didn’t help area inventory,” GBRAR reports.

Generally, there’s been a slowdown in sales across the country, the report notes.

“This cannot be blamed on negative economic news,” GBRAR says. “Unemployment remains low and wage growth, though nothing to overly celebrate, has held steady or increased for several years in a row.”

Ascension Parish posted the sharpest decline in closed sales, which fell 22.5% to 155. Following narratives at the regional and national levels, houses in Ascension Parish were selling quickly as months supply of inventory dropped 3.4% to 2.8 months though days on market was flat.

The parish’s inventory of homes for sale decreased 1.5% to 445 while pending sales were up 10.8% to 206. Buyers in Livingston Parish were motivated, the association says, noting that houses on the market dropped 40.3% in May to 43 days.

Closed sales, however, increased 19.7% to 207.

In East Baton Rouge, closed sales were up, but not like they were in Livingston. Buyers closed on the sale of 594 homes in May, a 2.4% increase year over year. Pending sales also were up 22.3% to 668, but month’s supply of inventory fell 27.9% to only 3.1 months. That, in turn, drove down the number of days houses remain on the market to 55 days—a 15.4% decrease.

“Buyers were relieved by the slight decrease in median sales price, down 0.6 percent to $188,900, but felt the pressure as inventory dropped 19.6 percent to 1,591 units,” the GBRAR says.

See the full reports.

—Alexandria Burris