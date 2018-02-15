‘Business Report’ Publisher: LSU is Louisiana’s franchise player

Much like the best player on a pro sports team is the face of the franchise—someone whom leadership builds around to win in the future—LSU is Louisiana’s franchise player in a changing world where talent, education and technology are requirements to compete, says Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister in his latest column.

“I am fortunate enough to see the value of LSU up close as a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors,” McCollister writes. “Few people know all that LSU does—and it could (and must) do even more with strong public and private support. The Legislature needs to support Louisiana’s flagship and set LSU free, giving it autonomy to control its destiny and compete nationally—like we do so well in sports.”

McCollister points to a new economic impact study on LSU, which shows the university system accounts for $5.1 billion in economic activity and 41,000 jobs throughout Louisiana, and notes it also produces talented graduates for business growth in the state.

“There are LSU doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers and business owners in every major city in our state—and graduates in all 64 parishes,” McCollister writes. “Despite this state’s history of parochialism, LSU is not a ‘regional school.’ It represents us all. LSU is Louisiana’s higher education flagship. It’s the ‘franchise player’ we can win with.”

McCollister also highlights other stats on LSU’s impact in Louisiana, including:

LSU is one of only 1% of American universities that claims the honor of holding land-, sea- and space-grant designations. The system’s Center for River Studies at the Water Campus has a one-of-a-kind model of the Mississippi River that allows experts to study ways to use silt and sediment from the river to decrease land loss—a critical issue for Louisiana.

Two out of three graduates leave LSU with zero debt. Nationally, 71% of students graduate with debt.

LSU graduates earn approximately $12,000 more than the national average starting salary.

“I believe in results and rewarding success,” McCollister writes. “Some higher ed institutions in our state are not as successful, and they must answer for that. Meanwhile, LSU has a new Strategic Plan 2025 and a graduation rate that can’t be matched in Louisiana, but it must continue to execute, improve and innovate. I hope you agree, LSU is the MVP, and we won’t win without it being healthy and strong—and leading the way as our flagship.”

Read the full column, in which McCollister offers kudos to State Superintendent of Education John White and gives his take on the public confidence, or lack thereof, in news organizations. Send your comments to editor@businessreport.com.