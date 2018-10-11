‘Business Report’ Publisher: Get ready for Election Day and amendment endorsements

There’s less than a month until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and early voting begins Oct. 23.

In his latest column, Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister offers a primer on what’s on the ballot as well as his views on the six constitutional amendments and a fantasy sports item that go before voters.

Depending on where you live, you’ll be voting on Congress, the Louisiana Secretary of State, school board, city judge, constable—and even mayor and council in some areas. Everyone also gets to vote on several more constitutional amendments and a gambling initiative.



You can find your sample ballot online here, and for comprehensive information on candidates visit their websites or Facebook pages. Also, detailed information about the amendments can be found at Parlouisiana.org. McCollister encourages voters to checkout PAR’s work, writing it’s always helpful explaining complex legal language on the ballot that is often even misleading.

While McCollister will share his thoughts on various races in his next column, he uses this tome to explore the constitutional amendments and gambling initiative. Worth noting: Louisiana is approaching 200 amendments to the state constitution.

Read his full column for detailed information as well as McCollister’s endorsements and views on the amendments.