‘Business Report’ Planner: Broome to lay out plans for Baton Rouge at BRAC luncheon … Get a head start on tax season … Learn how to increase your pay

Jan. 3: Mayor-elect Sharon Weston Broome will lay out her plans for the future of Baton Rouge at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s monthly luncheon taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LSU’s Cook Hotel & Conference Center, 3838 W. Lakeshore Drive. Registration, lunch and networking will take place from 11:30 to noon with opening remarks and the keynote speech to follow. Tickets cost $20 for BRAC investors and $30 for non-investors. Register and get more information.

Jan. 5-6: There’s still time to register for the 2017 LSU Tax Seminar taking place at the E. J. Ourso College of Business Education Complex. The seminar focuses on current federal tax developments affecting tax returns for the coming season. The two-day event is designed for tax practitioners, lawyers, accountants, auditors and enrolled agents. Each day is worth eight CPE hours or 16 hours for both days. Registration costs $100 per day or $200 for both days. Register online by Jan. 2 or by mailing a check to LSU Department of Accounting, 2800 Business Education Complex, Baton Rouge, LA 70803. After Jan 2, After January 2 call the Department of Accounting at 225-578-6202 to register. Get more information.

Jan. 18: Salary negotiations are always a challenge, but the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Career Center experts can help you figure what to do when you’re negotiating pay for a new job or seeking to increase your paycheck. The Career Center is hosting a free seminar called Salary Negotiation 101 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room 102 of the first floor of the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Pre-registration is required. Call (225) 231-3733 or go online to register.

Jan. 20-22: The 2017 Global Game Jam takes place at LSU’s Digital Media Center. This is the fourth year LSU is participating in the hackathon focused on game development. Get complete event details and register to attend.

The Business Report planner is open to events of general interest to the Capital Region business community. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs. Email Alexandria Burris with information.