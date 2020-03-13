‘Business Report’ moves Business Awards and Hall of Fame celebration to April 21 

Baton Rouge Business Report is postponing its annual Business Awards and Hall of Fame celebration scheduled for March 24 in light of new coronavirus developments and the possible risks.

The event has been rescheduled for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Crowne Plaza.

Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister said Friday the decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of attendees and the larger community. The decision also complies with Gov. John Bel Edwards’s decree banning all events with more than 250 people.

For 37 years, Business Report has been honoring leading professionals and companies in the Capital Region that distinguish themselves by not only succeeding in business, but also by giving back to the community and making our city a better place to live.

This year’s honorees are Charlie D’Agostino and Peggy Scott, Hall of Fame Laureates; Investar Bank President and CEO John D’Angelo, Businessperson of the Year; MasteryPrep Founder and CEO Craig Gehring, Young Businessperson of the Year; CC’s Coffee House, Company of the Year (100 or more employees); and Gatorworks, Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees).

The event is presented by Capital One, Franklin and Hannis T. Bourgeois CPAs.

For more information about the event, call Business Report at (225) 928-1700.