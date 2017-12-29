How business leaders like Mark Zuckerberg and Melinda Gates approach New Year’s resolutions

If you need direction on how to make and keep your New Year’s resolution, CNBC suggests you look to America’s business leaders for inspiration.

From Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to Melinda Gates, business executives have offered different approaches to setting goals for the new year.

Zuckerberg, a long-time advocate of New Year’s resolutions, publicly pledges a new personal challenge every year. His 2017 challenge was to visit and meet people in every U.S. state. He met entrepreneur Roxi Victorian in Baton Rouge.

Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has a unique strategy when it comes to resolutions. Instead of setting a resolution, she has said she picks a single word to look to for guidance over the next 12 months. In 2016, that word was “gentle.”

Before you declare your own resolutions, leadership expert Michael Hyatt recommends starting the goal-setting process by adjusting your mindset to be more optimistic.

