Business First Bank completes acquisition of Minden Bancorp

Baton Rouge-based Business First Bank has completed its $76.1 million acquisition of Minden Bancorp and its subsidiary MBL Bank.

The acquisition—first announced in October—finalized on Monday.

Minden Bancorp was merged into Business First Bank, with MBL’s two banking centers in Minden transitioning to Business First branches.

Jack Byrd Jr., the former president and CEO of Minden Bancorp and MBL Bank, will serve as a director on the boards of both Business First and Business First Bank, according to a news release. He also will serve as chairman of Business First Bank’s northwest region.

With the completion of the acquisition, Business First has approximately $1.6 billion in assets, $1.2 billion in loans and $1.3 billion in deposits. The bank now serves its customers from 18 full-service banking centers.