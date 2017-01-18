Business euphoria over Trump gives way to caution, confusion

Early optimism among business lobbyists and executives that Donald Trump’s election heralded better days has slowly given way to uncertainty as the president-elect fires off mixed and sometimes confusing messages on health care, taxes and trade.

Reuters reports an initial euphoria in the business world fueled a powerful post-election stock rally. Some of that has frayed as questions arise over the nuts and bolts of Trump’s campaign promises, although many in the business community say they remain optimistic.

Doubts deepened over the weekend as Trump declared he would replace President Barack Obama’s signature health care plan known as Obamacare with “insurance for everybody”—a goal far beyond Republican designs—and criticized a key component of a plan in Congress to overhaul corporate taxes.

“It is fair to say that since the election, there has been mounting uncertainty about exactly what the specific policies are likely to be with regard to tax reform and replacing Obamacare,” a financial industry official tells Reuters.

Expectations for faster growth, tax reform and a quick repeal of Obamacare, officially known as the Affordable Care Act, have “given way to ‘We are not really sure what he means by that’,” says the same official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A veteran Republican financial lobbyist says she is under constant pressure from clients to predict what the new administration is planning, but she has no reliable answers for them.

Reuters has the full story.