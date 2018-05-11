Builder buys land for new Tiger Bend area development in $3.1M deal

Ascension Parish builder and developer Corbin Ladner recently closed on a $3.1 million deal for 800 acres at the intersection of Babin and Tiger Bend Roads, on which he plans to build a new custom home subdivision.

The Sanctuary, as the development will be called, has been in the works for more than a year before the land was purchased by Ladner from the Hummel-Rolston-Cadwallader family, which had owned the tract for more than 100 years.

The development will consist of 105 lots on about 75 acres, ranging in size from 0.3 to 1.25 acres each, starting in the low $100,000s, says Ladner, adding he plans to leave the remaining hundreds of acres undeveloped.

“I’m keeping natural so it’s going to be a really nice,” he says. “That’s why the name fits it so perfect.”

Development infrastructure will begin in the next few months and homebuilding will hopefully begin by summer 2019, he says. Ladner will be working with Mickey Robertson of MR Engineering on the project.