Build-a-Bear Workshop tried a crazy campaign, had to shut it down

Build-a-Bear Workshop thought it had a great idea for a sale, which is what was behind the chaos at the Mall of Louisiana yesterday.

Unfortunately, as Inc. reports, the deal was so great that the company had to close it yesterday within a few hours after chaos erupted at stores nationwide, resulting in some very unhappy customers.

The company has more than 400 stores worldwide and has remained popular since its inception in the 90s, but sales were about $358 million in 2017—down significantly from a high of $392 million in 2014.

So Build-a-Bear Workshop decided kickstart revenue with a sale, and it set the bar high in its quest: a Pay Your Age Sale, scheduled to start Thursday morning.

Build-a-Bear’s stuffed animals aren’t cheap, especially when they’re loaded up with clothes, hats, jewelry, and other accessories. So the opportunity to pay maybe just $4 for a brand-new toy for a 4-year-old child drew many customers and their children to Build-a-Bear Workshops. At the Mall of Louisiana, more than 1,000 people were in line, WBRZ-TV reports. It looked like Black Friday, but it’s still July.

The company quickly closed the lines over crowd safety concerns. Twitter blew up with people’s commentary on the flopped sale. Build-A-Bear then tried to make amends to those who were turned away by issuing $15 vouchers toward a future purchase.

The lesson here for companies, Inc. reports, is not to make promises that they can’t deliver on. Read the full story.