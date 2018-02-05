Bucking US trend, Louisiana posts decline in work-related fatalities in 2016

While the number of work-related fatalities in the U.S. increased from 4,836 in 2015 to 5,190 in 2016, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says the Bayou State saw its number of workers killed on the job decrease to 95 in 2016. That’s down from 112 work-related fatalities in Louisiana in 2015.

Citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, LWC says the trade, transportation and utility industries led Louisiana in work-related fatalities in 2016, with 24 documented cases. Meanwhile, both the government and construction sectors recorded 16 work-related fatalities in 2016; 14 were documented in the natural resources and mining sector, and seven in the leisure and hospital sector.

Louisiana’s fatal injury rate per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers fell to five in 2016, down from 5.8 the year previous. The U.S. rate, meanwhile, increased to 3.6 in 2016, up from 3.4 in 2015.

In Louisiana, fatalities decreased across multiple industry sectors in 2016, LWC says, with construction leading the pack with 12 fewer deaths. The transportation and warehousing sector saw eight fewer deaths, while mining was down by six, and the administrative and waste services sector saw three fewer deaths.

“Any loss of life resulting from a workplace incident is one too many; however, we are encouraged to see fewer such incidents taking place in Louisiana,” says LWC Executive Director Ava Dejoie in a statement. “Our agency is fully committed to assisting businesses in upholding safety standards to ensure the wellbeing of all employees remains paramount.”

Read more.