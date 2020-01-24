BTR reports passenger growth for third straight year

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport is reporting a third consecutive year of passenger growth, with 2019 passenger numbers totaling more than 822,000, a 2.6% increase over 2018.

Over the three-year period, passenger counts have increased by a total of 10%, the airport says in a news release.

The 2019 passenger count secures the airport’s spot as the second busiest in the state by passenger volume, second only to New Orleans. The percentage of seats filled on each flight also rose by more than 2.5 percentage points, reaching 78.3%.

Of those 822,000 passengers, American Airlines saw the most volume at just under 313,000 passengers (38%), followed by Delta Airlines at 295,000 (36%), and United Airlines at 214,000 (26%). The annual rise follows a final month of growth in December, which increased by 14%.

The top five origin and destination markets were Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte and Washington, D.C.

Airport spokesman Jim Caldwell couldn’t be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

The airport also reported increased revenues in 2019, likely due to increased passenger numbers and premium seating options. At the same time, the airport is still losing business to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Leakage to New Orleans increased some 5.4 percentage points, from 56.6% to 62% in the past year, according to a study released in October.