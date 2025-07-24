BTR has added these flights for LSU football games this season

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has announced the addition of nonstop flights from Baton Rouge for four LSU games this season. The flight will be offered by American, United, and Delta.

The airport also announced flights to Baton Rouge for three home games this season.

The flights are scheduled to depart on Fridays and return on Sundays. United announced earlier this month that it would add a flight to Birmingham, Alabama, on Nov. 7. American Airlines is also adding a flight for the Alabama game.

Additional flights for game weekends include:

Aug. 29: LSU at Clemson—BTR to Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (Delta)

Oct. 10: South Carolina at LSU—Columbia, South Carolina, to BTR (Delta)

Oct. 17: LSU at Vanderbilt—BTR to Nashville (Delta and American)

Oct. 24: Texas A&M at LSU—Dallas (DFW) to BTR (American)

Nov. 7: LSU at Alabama—BTR to Birmingham (United and American)

Nov. 14: Arkansas at LSU—Fayetteville, Arkansas, to BTR (United)

Nov. 28: LSU at Oklahoma—BTR to Oklahoma City (Delta)

Seats on the flights are limited and expected to fill quickly, according to BTR assistant director of aviation Louis Hubbard. Fans are encouraged to book now directly with the airlines for the best availability and pricing.