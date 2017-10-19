Brown & Brown Insurance grows Louisiana footprint

Brown & Brown of Louisiana is expanding its footprint in the state, acquiring the assets of Houma-based insurer Lapeyre, Staples & Robichaux. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lapeyre, Staples and Robichaux has provided employee benefits insurance for more than 20 years and has annual net revenues of roughly $2 million. Founders Chris Lapeyre, Ken Staples and Eldridge Robichaux will continue to operate from the Houma office under the direction of Tommy Huval, Brown & Brown’s regional president.

The acquisition expands the company’s employee benefits team in Louisiana and Mississippi, Mark Romero, vice president of Brown & Brown of Louisiana, says in a statement.

Brown & Brown Insurance has been on an expansion spree for the past 15 years, acquiring more than 460 companies, each with annual revenue of at least $1 million, according to Seeking Alpha.

