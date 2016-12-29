Broome’s search to replace police chief underway

Mayor-elect Sharon Weston Broome has officially started looking for a new police chief.

During a news conference held earlier today, Broome said the search to replace Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie Jr. is underway.

Broome’s announcement comes just days before she will be sworn in as Baton Rouge’s new mayor on Monday. The former state senator won the office in a Dec. 10 runoff election and is in the process of building her administrative team.

“Chief Dabadie and I have had some productive conversations,” she said in a prepared statement. “As I’ve said before, public safety is a top priority.”

Dabadie isn’t the only department head that could be replaced when Broome takes office.

She has previously indicated her intentions to replace current Chief Administrative Officer William Daniel. And beginning on Sunday, all city-parish department heads will become interim employees, she said.

The details and specific timeline for the process are forthcoming, her team said in a news release. As for Daniel, Broome said he will serve as her interim CAO as she transitions into her new role.

Shortly after her election, Broome tapped 41 experts, community leaders and politicians to lead 21 transition committees. Broome also asked citizens to volunteer to work with her transition teams and to apply for jobs within her administration.

“Over 300 residents, including teachers, accountants, clergy, engineers, city planners, health care experts and others have been engaged in this process,” Broome said. Several committees have started meeting. Others will begin to meet next week and continue to do so throughout January.

Broome said committees serve a vital purpose in gathering information about best practices, policy and performance. The committees will report their findings to Broome’s office to help shape her agenda and policy.