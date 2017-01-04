Broome’s economic development transition committee to hear from business, higher education leaders

Business and education leaders will make presentations today at the first meeting of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s economic development transition committee.

The committee, co-chaired by Southern University College of Business Dean Donald R. Andrews and Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister, will meet at 4 p.m. in room 309 at the Louisiana Tech Park, 7117 Florida Blvd.

“We’re trying, more or less, to look at the broad landscape of what the current status of economic development programs are in the parish,” Andrews says.

Broome has charged the committee with examining economic development and enterprise programs, the economic revitalization of north Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport as an economic development engine, among other things, Andrews says.

Today’s meeting is the first in a series that will culminate with the committee giving Broome recommendations for economic development policies.

Two panels will make presentations today, with open discussion to follow. The first includes Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp, city-parish interim Chief Administrative Officer William Daniel and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson.

The second panel comprises local higher education leaders: Southern University President-Chancellor Ray Belton, LSU President F. King Alexander and Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib. Andrews says the education leaders will give an overview of local higher education programs impacting the city-parish.

The meeting is open to the public.

—Alexandria Burris