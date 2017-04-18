Broome taps Fred Raiford to oversee transportation in East Baton Rouge

Former East Baton Rouge Public Works Director Fred Raiford is returning to the city-parish, accepting a position as director of transportation and drainage in Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s cabinet.

Raiford, who most recently served as chief of staff for the City of Walker, is taking on a role that was until December held by Stephen Bonnette, who was one the four administrators to resign from independent departments spun from the former Department of Public Works.

Raiford worked for the city-parish for 30 years before retiring in 2004. He would eventually work for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office as a public information officer and then the mayor of Walker.

Today’s appointments follow Monday’s announcement about Broome’s hiring of Troy Bell as chief administrative officer. Bell, the former deputy city manager for Walla Walla, Washington, is replacing William Daniel, who served as CAO under former Mayor Kip Holden. Daniel is staying on as director of environmental services.

Raiford will be responsible for city-parish traffic engineering, operations, construction improvement projects, inspection and compliance for new roadway construction, among other duties.

Broome also promoted landscape superintendent Kyle Huffstickler to director of maintenance.

Huffstickler will be responsible for the management and operations of the drainage, landscape and streets divisions.

The employee appointments will take effect in the coming weeks.