Broome signs smoking ban for Baton Rouge bars, casinos

City-parish officials today officially signed a long-discussed smoke ban for Baton Rouge bars and casinos, an ordinance that will go into effect in June.

The ban on smoking bookends more than a year of debate at the Metro Council and elsewhere over whether to continue allowing smoking indoors or to follow the lead of a growing number of cities throughout the country in banning the practice.

“Before this ordinance, Baton Rouge was one of the largest cities in the country that still allowed smoking in bars and casinos,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who was joined by several councilmen and members of Smoke-free EBR at today’s signing.

Happy’s Pub, the Third Street watering hole downtown that has long allowed smoking indoors, will give smokers until the end of the year to continue lighting up inside. Starting in 2018, General Manager David Albus says the bar will ban indoor smoking on its own.

“On the first of the year we’re going to start not allowing it into the bar to have that six months to get people acclimated to stepping out and smoking on the patio,” he says.

Happy’s, unlike some other bars downtown, already has a large outdoor patio that often features live music. Albus says he’ll keep the cigarette machine in the pub.

Shane Courrege, who runs Duvic’s in the Perkins Road Overpass neighborhood, says he’ll likely allow smoking until the law goes into effect. But he is in the design phase of a patio in front of the bar that he hopes to have completed by St. Patrick’s Day.

The city’s casinos, which have complained for more than a year about the proposed smoking ban and warned of a roughly 15% drop in sales, are now in wait-and-see mode as the Legislature is expected to debate other changes to gaming rules.

“Essentially it’s kind of a waiting game for operators,” says Wade Duty, executive director of the Louisiana Casino Association.

The Legislature will likely consider whether to allow riverboat casinos to move on land, which would mitigate the expected losses from a smoke ban, Duty says. In that case, casinos would be able to more easily have smoking areas near the gaming facilities.

—Sam Karlin