Broome: Release of budget report first of several efforts to thwart St. George

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says the report her office released Thursday contradicting revenue estimates for the proposed city of St. George was the first of several her administration plans to issue as it steps up efforts to thwart the incorporation movement.

“I think it’s very important for the citizens of this community to receive accurate information,” said Broome, following a ribbon cutting this morning at the newly renovated City Hall Plaza. “So that is our goal: To make sure we give the citizens data that provides not only insight but accuracy so they can make an informed decision.”

Broome said she believes St. George organizers overestimated revenue projections and underestimated expenses in a budget they released in early March. That budget, prepared by a Metairie CPA firm, estimated revenues at $58.4 million and expenses at around $34 million in St. George’s first year as an independent municipality.

The administration’s projections, based on a count of the actual number of active businesses in the proposed footprint that pay sales taxes, shows revenues would be closer to $39 million, a $14 million difference.

On its Facebook page today, St. George responded to the administration’s numbers saying: “If her numbers are right (they aren’t) we would still be operating with a $10 million surplus. We appreciate Mayor-President Broome acknowledging the fact that our responsible plan of government does not require any additional revenue or have a negative financial impact on the Parish.”

Broome says she doesn’t believe the proposed city would be able to provide adequate services for the $34 million that has been suggested. But she says her campaign against the effort will be less focused on lobbing criticism and more on releasing data and positive information.

“My goal is to talk about the benefits of being part of Baton Rouge—that is my goal,” Broome says. “I will become more visible and I’m sure others will as well.”