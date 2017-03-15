Broome receives ‘blueprint’ for Baton Rouge in transition team reports

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today unveiled the “blueprint” for Baton Rouge’s policy and government for the next four years, as her transition team delivered the final product of their months-long work analyzing the city-parish.

The transition teams, composed of several dozen academics, community leaders and businesspeople, analyzed a wide array of governmental agencies and policy areas including economic development, race relations and infrastructure.

The groups recommend sweeping changes to how the city-parish government runs. Business leaders propose making economic development a top priority and concentrating on the revitalization of north Baton Rouge, among other things. The committee also says Broome should aim to attract millennials and workforce talent through quality-of-life initiatives, as well as reform how economic development is measured.

“Change is coming,” Broome said this morning following a breakfast event for the transition team. “It takes time to bring meaningful, significant change, but that’s the type of change I want to bring.”

Broome said the policy recommendations represent a significant departure from the way former Mayor Kip Holden ran his administration for 12 years, and added she welcomes “bold changes.” Broome’s administration will likely tweak many of the ideas before turning them into policy, she said.

Broome said she had not read the reports yet, but her most immediate focus is on transportation, education, flood recovery and economic development. All transition team reports have been compiled into a roughly 150-page document, which can be seen online.

