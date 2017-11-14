Broome: Police body camera video will add ‘value’ to investigation of officer-involved shooting

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has expressed confidence that body camera video will add “value to the truth and transparency” of a State Police investigation into the killing of a man outside at a McClelland Drive apartment complex by a Baton Rouge police officer Monday night.

“My message is ‘Let’s wait for the facts to come out,’” she says.

The Baton Rouge officer was escorting a state child welfare caseworker at the apartment complex and got into a struggle with the man, who was shot and killed, authorities say. The officer suffered minor injuries, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Bryan Lee says.

Police tape covered the entrance to the complex in north Baton Rouge, and about 100 people gathered on other side, some yelling “Black lives matter,” and “No justice, no peace.” Officials did not identify or release any details about the officer and the man he shot Monday night.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III says a stun gun was deployed at least once during the struggle before the shooting, but he couldn’t specify how many times it was used or who fired it. He emphasized that the man was not handcuffed at the time.

State police were called in to investigate the shooting, Lee says, and talked to witnesses. Investigators were reviewing footage from the officer’s body camera. He didn’t know whether the slain man was involved in the Department of Children and Family Service worker’s case.

Calvin Coleman, who identified himself as the father of the man who was shot, says his son was black.

“It hurts,” says Coleman, adding that he had been standing behind the police tape for some time waiting for answers. “It tears you apart knowing that he’s right there and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

