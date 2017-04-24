Broome names former Southern chancellor Llorens as interim CAO

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has tapped former Southern University chancellor James Llorens as her interim chief administrative officer, filling a void left when Troy Bell resigned after less than a week on the job.

Bell stepped down on Friday after reports emerged that he lied about academic degrees on his resume and appeared to have been fired from previous jobs from which he claimed to have resigned.

In a statement announcing Llorens’ appointment, Broome offered a mea culpa for failing to fully vet Bell and that she “immediately accepted” his resignation to “put this completely behind us.” She added, “Mr. Bell was not the person that this city and parish deserved.”

“As the week unfolded, more information emerged about his professional history and academic credentials,” Broome says. “It became obvious, even after a number of meetings and talking with the mayor of the last city where Mr. Bell was employed, that additional vetting should have occurred. I made a mistake with this important hire and I accept full responsibility.”

Broome says she hopes to hire a permanent chief administrative officer soon. The mayor had given herself a deadline to hire her original CAO, but that deadline lapsed. The news release announcing Llorens’ appointment does not give a timeline for a permanent hire.

Llorens, whose new post will begin Tuesday, has experience in city-parish government. He held various positions under former Baton Rouge Mayor Pat Screen, including director of intergovernmental relations, director of human services and director of human resources. He also worked as assistant chief administrative officer under Broome’s predecessor, Kip Holden.

Llorens also served as chancellor of Southern University’s Baton Rouge campus from 2011 to 2014, when the university’s board declined to extend his contract. Prior to that, he was a professor and department chair in Southern’s Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs, and dean of the graduate school.

Llorens also served as co-chair of Broome’s finance transition committee, and he was founding president of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School before stepping down in December 2016—just months after the school opened—to retire.

“I look forward to having Dr. Llorens join our team,” Broome says. “I know that he will ‘hit the ground running,’ and contribute immensely to the important work we do daily. He has spent several years serving this community in a number of capacities, including here in City Hall.”

