Broome meeting with Sam’s Club management following store’s abrupt closure

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says she will meet with Sam’s Club director of public affairs and the area’s district manager next week in an effort to develop a plan that would result in finding jobs at another club or Walmart for employees laid-off after Thursday’s abrupt closing of the Sam’s Club at Cortana, which impacted 176 workers.

Broome released a statement this morning, saying she had reached out to the store’s officials and is committed to helping develop and execute a strategy to transition impacted employees to other jobs.

“Our goal is to ensure that all 176 displaced employees are either transferred to nearby Sam’s Clubs or Walmarts or are assisted with job placement and/or training,” she says in the release.

If a worker is unable to get a job at another store, Broome’s office says the mayor plans to seek job placement or training for employees or deploy the city’s workforce development system Employ BR to help.