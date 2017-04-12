Mayor introducing spending plan for police body cameras

A long-discussed proposal to equip all 650 Baton Rouge police officers with body cameras will be revived at tonight’s Metro Council meeting, with Mayor Sharon Broome introducing a $2.25 million spending plan for the move.

The proposal is up for introduction tonight and is set for debate on April 26. The concept has been debated for several years, and now has the backing of BRPD.

“We want to be as open and transparent as possible,” says BRPD Lt. Jonny Dunnam. “It works both ways. It’s very beneficial to the officers as well as the public.”

Dunnam worked in internal affairs when BRPD began installing patrol vehicle cameras, and he says those have helped reduce the number of complaints. He expects body cameras will help vindicate officers falsely accused of wrongdoing while also holding police accountable.

The proposal is the final product of a long-running body camera task force, which included State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge; Police Chief Carl Dabadie; Metro Council members and other community leaders.

A select number of BRPD patrol officers have worn body cameras for a pilot program that ended around two weeks ago. The officers tested four types of body cameras: Axon, L3 Mobile Vision, WatchGuard and Motorola, Dunnam says. The group will report its findings to Dabadie, who will make a recommendation to the body camera committee.

“Part of it is the climate that we’re in,” Marcelle says. “Everybody wants transparency, the police want the protection from false accusations, and it bridges a gap between the police and the community.”

The price tag for body cameras is $2.25 million in the first year, and roughly $1.2 million annually after that, according to supporting documents filed with the Metro Council. Some of those funds will support the salaries of two new BRPD technicians to operate the equipment and four legal investigators in the District Attorney’s office.

The rest of the money will pay for body cameras for all BRPD officers—including those who work in plainclothes—and vehicle cameras.

“Body cameras seem to be a solution to the growing mistrust of officers in our communities and an increasing number of videos where it shows there may be questionable tactics by police,” Councilwoman Chauna Banks says. “And also where police officers can be vindicated.”

See the full agenda. The Metro Council meets at 4 p.m. at 222 St. Louis St.

—Sam Karlin