Broome to host transportation summit in Baton Rouge later this month

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is hosting a transportation summit later this month to address transit and mobility issues in Baton Rouge.

The Better Transportation and Roads Summit will take place on April 25 at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

The mayor’s office says in a statement that the summit is the first step in developing a comprehensive plan—which would go before the Metro Council and voters—to address transit issues and the daily gridlock plaguing Baton Rouge.

“Present infrastructure capacity does not exist to adequately serve citizens and businesses, putting the economic well-being of East Baton Rouge Parish at risk,” Broome says in a statement. “With traffic volume expected to steadily increase over the next 20 years, the time is now to set a course in motion to solve our existing congestion and plan for the growth of the future.”

Broome’s office says the summit’s topics will include the Green Light Plan. The voter-approved plan, which began under former Mayor Kip Holden, addresses the construction and widening of new and existing roads, intersection improvements, and upgrades and synchronization of traffic signals around the parish.

Broome’s office says the program has created substantial transportation improvements across the parish, but traffic issues that require additional funding and resources persist.

The current Green Light Program is nearly complete in terms of authorized projects, Broome’s office says. The summit would produce continued priorities for the parish to address moving forward.

Addressing gridlock has been an ongoing issue for local business leaders and elected officials, who say traffic jams are hindering economic development and the quality of life in Baton Rouge.