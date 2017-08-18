Broome hires new emergency preparedness director

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has hired a new director to lead her office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Clay Rives, who has been an emergency operations specialist at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette National Incident Management Systems and Advanced Technologies division since 2012, will take over the post starting later this month.

“Mayor Broome has made a tremendous hire in Clay,” says Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Rowdy Gaudet. “He has established relationships with other emergency management officials in our region and at the state and federal levels, which is a tremendous asset for our parish’s homeland security operations.”

The director of MOHSEP works under the mayor to lead the city-parish’s emergency planning for military events or natural disasters. The MOHSEP was among the agencies that handled disaster response the last year’s August flooding.

Rives takes the post formerly held by JoAnne Moreau, who retired earlier this spring. Since then, Kellie McGaha, previously an operations officer for MOHSEP, has been filling in as interim director. Although he works in Lafayette, Rives has lived in Baton Rouge since 1989.

—Sam Karlin